Ward. Dorothy Constance (Dot), aged 74 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on 15th June at Noble's Hospital. A wonderful loving mother to her children and best friend to daughter Sharon, loving sister and auntie. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 11.30am on Friday 26th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium, followed by cremation. Flowers welcome, or donations in lieu, if so desired can be made to Ramsey Lifeboat or Ard Jekyl. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 19, 2020