Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Constance Ward

Add a Memory
Dorothy Constance Ward Obituary
Ward. Dorothy Constance (Dot), aged 74 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on 15th June at Noble's Hospital. A wonderful loving mother to her children and best friend to daughter Sharon, loving sister and auntie. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 11.30am on Friday 26th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium, followed by cremation. Flowers welcome, or donations in lieu, if so desired can be made to Ramsey Lifeboat or Ard Jekyl. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -