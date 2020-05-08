|
Conway. On Monday the 4th of May 2020 peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home. Dorothy formerly of Westminister Drive, Douglas. Dearly beloved wife of the late Terrance (Terry). Dearest mum to Heather, Helen and Jacqueline. Nana to Darren, Stephanie, Jonathan, Craig and Rebecca, also a great nana to Jack, Daniel, Emily and Jameson. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends especially Mike, Tony, Sarah, Emily and Eddie. Due to the present circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to The Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM1 3AP. Enquiries to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2020