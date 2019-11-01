|
Rushforth. Nanny/Aunty Dorothy. Dorothy Ellen aged 99 years of Port Erin and formerly of Glen Maye, peacefully on Sunday 27th October 2019 at Southlands Resource Centre. Beloved wife of the late David, dearly loved mother of Pauline and Lesley and a much loved aunty, nanny, great nanny and great-great nanny. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 8th November 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 1, 2019