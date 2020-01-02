|
FIELDING. On Wednesday 18th December 2019 suddenly at Noble's Hospital, Dorothy of King Edward Park, Onchan, beloved wife of the late Clifford, much loved mother of Andrew and Anthony, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.00am on Friday 3rd January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to a charity of your own choice. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020