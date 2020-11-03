|
Karran. Dorothy Joyce (Dot) aged 88 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday the 18th of October 2020 at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Dot formally of Springfield Avenue, a much loved wife of the late Frank. A devoted mother to Stephen, Peter, Michael and Linda, mother in law to Karen, Carol and Sam. Loving granny to Lorraine, David, Thomas, Charlie and Lucinda, and great granny to Alfie and Freddie. Beloved sister to Pat and the late Ivy, Betty and Lenny. Will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Dot's life will take place at St Marys Church, Douglas on Wednesday 4th of November at 12.00 noon followed by a service at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Mrs K Desmond, Autism in Mann, Ballaskeig Beg Cottage, Maughold, IM7 1EE. All enquiries please to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Manor House, Pulrose, Douglas, IM2 1AJ Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 3, 2020