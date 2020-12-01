|
|
|
Karran. Stephen, Peter, Michael and Linda would like to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for the many kind messages, cards and support following the sad loss of their mother Dorothy (Dot). Grateful thanks to all those who attended the funeral service and for the donations made to the Autism in Mann. Special thanks to all the staff at Springfield Nursing Home, to Dr K Daniels, Dr J Cretney and staff of Palatine Group Practice for their care and kindness and to Monsignor John Divine for conducting a beautiful service. Thanks also to the Pulrose Golf Club for the excellent refreshments and to Adrian Duggan and staff for their sympathetic and professional handling of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 1, 2020