Kewley. (née Hinchliffe). Dorothy, aged 69 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Friday 20th November 2020 at Noble's Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne. Dearly loved wife of Michal, dear mother of John and James, mother in law of Siobhan and Sarah, and a much loved granny of Louie, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Port St Mary at 11.30am on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 followed by a Private Cremation, mourning clothes optional, colour welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to IOM Foodbank (Southern Hub), C/o Mrs J Matthews, 8 Fairway Drive, Port Erin, IM9 6LR or Arthritis Care Ellan Vannin, PO Box 185, Douglas, IM99 1YN. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020