|
|
|
LONG. Ian and Tony would like to thank those friends and neighbours who sent cards and expressed condolences following Dorothy's death on May 11th. At her request, a small private service was held in the Peel Cemetery Chapel prior to her burial nearby. Our thanks to Grace Easthope for conducting this lovely little service, and for her thoughtful eulogy on Dorothy's long life and happy times. Special thanks also to Simon and staff at David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) for their help, support and professionalism. Rest in peace Mum/Dorothy.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 1, 2019
