Birchenough. Dorothy Margaret, aged 97 years, of the Grest Residential Home, formerly of Kerroo Glass, Ramsey. Passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on 10th January 2020. Loving wife of the late David, mother of Lesley and David Henry, mother-in-law to David and Ruth, nana to Helen, Julie, Peter, Sarah, Bryan and a great Nana. She will be missed by all who knew her. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:30pm on Monday 20th January at St. Olaves Church, Ramsey, followed by an interment at Lezayre Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 18, 2020