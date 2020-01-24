|
|
|
Birchenough. Dorothy Margaret. The family would like to thank everyone who attended Dorothy's funeral and for all your kind messages of sympathy and support. Our sincere thanks go to Tim Pressley and his team at Corkhill & Callow for all their help and support. Thanks also to Reverend Iaen Skidmore for the lovely service. A special thank you to the staff on ward 9 Noble's Hospital for their excellent care and dedication. Finally a big thank you to the staff at the Grest Residential Home for the excellent care they gave to Dorothy over the last fourteen months.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 24, 2020