|
|
CLAGUE. (née Costain) On Sunday 30th August 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Dorothy Margaret (Dot) aged 79 years of Ballabrooie Drive in Douglas. Much loved wife of the late Geoffrey and mother of Fiona and Anna, loving grandmother of Kate, Ed, Sophie, Freya and Ben, dear sister of the late Juan Costain. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 10th September at Trinity Church, Rosemount, Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to either R.N.L.I. (Douglas Branch), c/o Mr T.Radcliffe, Douglas Lifeboat Station, Battery Pier, Douglas, IM1 5BT, or Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, Unit 6b, Middle River Industrial Estate, Pulrose, Douglas, IM2 1AL. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 4, 2020