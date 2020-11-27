Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
13:00
Christ Church
Laxey
Interment
Following Services
Lonan Church yard
QUAYLE. Dorothy (Dot) on Sunday 22nd November 2020 at Noble's Hospital, beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Colin and Barry, loving grandmother and great grandmother, Dot will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Laxey at 1.00pm on Wednesday 9th December 2020 followed by interment at Lonan Church yard. Floral tributes welcome and all enquiries please, to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020
