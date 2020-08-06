|
TODD. On Monday 3rd August 2020 peacefully after a short illness at her home, St Ninians Court, Douglas, Dorothy beloved mum of Diane Sinker-Denning, mother-in-law of Craig and dearly loved grandma of Jenny. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium 1.15pm on Thursday 13th August 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas or to Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors ,Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 6, 2020