Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Todd

Add a Memory
Dorothy Todd Obituary
TODD. On Monday 3rd August 2020 peacefully after a short illness at her home, St Ninians Court, Douglas, Dorothy beloved mum of Diane Sinker-Denning, mother-in-law of Craig and dearly loved grandma of Jenny. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium 1.15pm on Thursday 13th August 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas or to Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors ,Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -