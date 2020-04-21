|
Vernon. Dorothy (nee Lewthwaite) passed away on Thursday April 9th 2020 at King George Hospital Ilford. Dearly beloved wife of the late Martin, loving mother of David, Malcolm, Stacey and Alison, mother in law of Tracy, Chris and Mark, much loved grandmother of Lindsey, Joanna, Gina, Mitchell, Ben and Jessica, daughter of the late Mona and James Lewthwaite (Demense Rd, Douglas). Loving sister of Frank and Elva and the late Jim, Peter and Tom, sister in law of Edric, Priscilla, Pat and Sonia and the late Mary. A much loved aunt and great aunt Dorothy will be missed by all her family and friends.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 21, 2020