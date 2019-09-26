|
JACKSON. On Tuesday 24th September 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Doris of Kerrocoar Drive, Onchan, beloved wife of Harry, much loved mother of Brian, mother-in-law of Alison, dearly loved nana of Peter and Susan, doting great nana of Olivia and Sophia and a dear sister of Norah and the late Gordon and Cliff. Funeral service will take place at Onchan Methodist Church at 11.00am on Tuesday 1st October 2019 followed by interment at Onchan Churchyard. No flowers by request, but donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 26, 2019