Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
14:00
St Ninian's Church
Douglas
CHRISTIAN. Suddenly on Monday 8th June 2020, Dougie beloved husband of Angie, a sadly missed brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. A private family cremation will take place, prior to a service to celebrate Dougie's life (at which you are asked to wear casual biker gear) at St Ninian's Church, Douglas at 2.00pm on Wednesday 24th June 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers please if so desired should be sent to The Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club, C\o Mr Alan Brew, 25 Queens Valley, Ramsey, IM8 1NG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 16, 2020
