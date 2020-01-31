|
JOYCE. On Monday 27th January 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Douglas Anthony 'Tony' aged 89 years of Crossag Terrace, Ballasalla. Dearly loved husband of Trisha and a dear father of Andrew and the late Mark. A loving brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service will be held at Castletown Methodist Church at 2:15pm on Tuesday 4th February followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Manx heart Foundation, P.O. Box 4, Peel. IM99 9YQ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020