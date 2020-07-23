Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
14:00
Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Macintosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas James Macintosh

Add a Memory
Douglas James Macintosh Obituary
MACINTOSH. On Sunday 19th July 2020 peacefully at his home in Glen Vine. Douglas James, beloved husband of Hadda, loving father of Ian and Sarah and grandfather of Elsbeth. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel at 2.00pm on Monday 27th July 2020 followed by interment at Marown Churchyard. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -