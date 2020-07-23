|
MACINTOSH. On Sunday 19th July 2020 peacefully at his home in Glen Vine. Douglas James, beloved husband of Hadda, loving father of Ian and Sarah and grandfather of Elsbeth. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel at 2.00pm on Monday 27th July 2020 followed by interment at Marown Churchyard. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 23, 2020