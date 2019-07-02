|
BRIDSON. On Thursday 27th June 2019, suddenly at Ellan Vannin Home in Douglas. Douglas Marshall (Dougie) aged 84 years formerly of Ballanard Road in Douglas. Dearly loved brother of Margaret, Jean and the late Nell, Joy, Marsh and Jim, brother in law of Joe, a much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 10th July at Douglas Borough Crematorium (mourning clothes optional). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Ellan Vannin Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, IM1 3LX. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 2, 2019