Corlett. On Tuesday the 27th of October 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Douglas William (Dougie) of Seafield Crescent, Birchill. Loving husband of Jean, much loved dad of Sharon, loving grandad of Dale and Jamie and father in law of Neil. He will be sadly missed. The funeral service and cremation will take place at the Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am on Friday the 6th of November. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Manx Stroke Foundation c/o The Treasurer 6 Glen Park, Douglas, IM2 6HN. All enquiries to A Duggan and Son tel. 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 30, 2020