CORKILL. Peacefully on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at Noble's Hospital, aged 92 years. Late of Castle View Nursing Home, Peel and formerly of Crosby, Eddie. Dearly beloved husband of the late Joyce and dearest Dad of Cheryl and Miriam and their husbands Andy and Iain. Devoted grandad of Luca, Sadie, Charlie and Abbie. Very sadly missed by the family and a great many friends. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held at Marown Parish Church on Thursday 10th September 2020 at 1.30pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Marown Parish Church or to Marown Memorial Playing Fields C/o the Vicar and the Treasurer respectively. All enquiries please contact Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 8, 2020