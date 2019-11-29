Home

Quayle. On Wednesday the 30th of October 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Edith (Vera) aged 86 years of Heather Crescent, Pulrose, Douglas. Dearly loved daughter of the late Thomas and Annie Hartley. Dear auntie Vera to all her Family. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Pulrose Methodist Church on Wednesday the 27th of November at 1.45pm, followed by private cremation at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Pulrose Methodist Church Fund, Care of the Treasurer, The Old Dairy, Abbeylands Estate, Onchan, IM4 5BX. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
