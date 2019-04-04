|
Horton. Edna Doreen aged 92 years of Colby, peacefully on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late James, dear mother of Gill, mother in law of Robert, and a much loved grandmother of Cherry and Chloe. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday 11th April 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Age Concern Isle of Man, c/o Prof R L Brown, Cronk Whyllan, The Promenade, Port St Mary, IM9 5DE. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 4, 2019