ROLFE. On Monday 10th June 2019. Edna Mary (Neddie) aged 83 years of Castletown. Dearly loved mother of Pip and Cat and a much loved grandmother to Isabelle. Sadly missed by all who knew her. A private cremation will precede a celebration for her life to be held at 7:30pm on Thursday 18th July at The Erin Arts centre, Victoria Square, Port Erin. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to RNLI Port St. Mary Lifeboat Station, C/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Shore Road, Port St. Mary. IM9 5DY or The MSPCA Ard Jerkeyll, East Foxdale, IM4 3HL. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 12, 2019