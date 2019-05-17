Home

Fletcher. Edna May aged 98 years on Tuesday 14th of May 2019 peacefully at Castle View Nursing Home Peel. Wife of the late Jack Fletcher. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 23rd of May at 2.45pm followed by cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Air Ambulance Service, Noble's Hospital, Braddan, Douglas, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 17, 2019
