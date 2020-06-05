Home

Edward Faviell Denson Gee

GEE. Edward Faviell Denson of The Dales, Greeba died peacefully at home on Monday 1st June 2020, aged 76 years. Loving husband of Janet and loving father to Sarah and Adam, son in law to Andrew and grandpa to Sadie. Private service and cremation will take place on 11th June in Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Hospice Palliative Care Team, IOM, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 5, 2020
