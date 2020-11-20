|
EDGE. Passed away peacefully Sunday 8th November 2020, at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. Edward Laurence aged 77 years of Peel. Beloved husband to the late Ann Pauline Nee Speed, loving father in law of Karla Mayor, sadly missed by special friends and carers and all family and many friends. A private funeral service has taken place. A memorial service will be held later. Donations if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020