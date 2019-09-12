|
Walker. Edward Leslie (Les). On Sunday September 8th at Noble's Hospital, peacefully with his family by his side. Treasured husband of Kerry, devoted dad of Janice, Joanne and Martin, loved father in law of Richard and David, adored Grandad and Great Grandad and a much loved brother. He will be very sadly missed by all his friends and relatives. The funeral service will be held at 11.30am on Wednesday September 18th at Peel Cathedral, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Breathe Easy Isle of Man. All enquiries to Eric Farther Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Telephone: 673109 or 622897
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 12, 2019