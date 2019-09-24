|
Walker. Edward Leslie (Les). Kerry, Janice, Joanne and Martin, and sons in law Richard and David would most sincerely like to thank everyone who sent us such beautiful cards, messages and floral tributes. The amount we received was truly overwhelming, as was the attendance at the Cathedral, thank you all so much. Our grateful thanks to the doctors and staff at the Peel Medical Centre, especially Dr Bloomer, Sue Wilson, the District Nurses, the Hospice Rehab team and the staff of ward 6 for the care they gave to Les. Special thanks to Ken Faragher and his staff whose care and understanding was so much appreciated. To the Revd Canon Margaret Burrow and Canon Brian Kelly for delivering the service so beautifully, thank you to Gladys Norman for the heartfelt way she delivered the bible reading and to the Whitehouse for their hospitality. Thank you all for helping us through this unbelievable difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019