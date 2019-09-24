Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Leslie (Les) Walker

Edward Leslie (Les) Walker Obituary
Walker. Edward Leslie (Les). Kerry, Janice, Joanne and Martin, and sons in law Richard and David would most sincerely like to thank everyone who sent us such beautiful cards, messages and floral tributes. The amount we received was truly overwhelming, as was the attendance at the Cathedral, thank you all so much. Our grateful thanks to the doctors and staff at the Peel Medical Centre, especially Dr Bloomer, Sue Wilson, the District Nurses, the Hospice Rehab team and the staff of ward 6 for the care they gave to Les. Special thanks to Ken Faragher and his staff whose care and understanding was so much appreciated. To the Revd Canon Margaret Burrow and Canon Brian Kelly for delivering the service so beautifully, thank you to Gladys Norman for the heartfelt way she delivered the bible reading and to the Whitehouse for their hospitality. Thank you all for helping us through this unbelievable difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.