SHALLCROSS. On Monday 14th October 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Edward "Eddie" of Cronk Drean, Douglas, beloved husband of the late Dorothy, much loved father of Mark, Wendy and Tim, father-in-law of Sue, Alan and Danie, dearly loved grandfather of Olivia, Jessica, Dan, Lydia, Sophia and Max and brother of Muriel. A service of celebration and thanksgiving for Eddie's life will be held at Broadway Baptist Church at 1.00pm on Friday 1st November 2019. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action, Oakhanger Business Park, Oakhanger, Hampshire, GU35 9JA or online donations and tributes can be left at https://eddie-shallcross.muchloved.com. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 17, 2019