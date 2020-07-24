Home

CUBBON. Edwin Stewart aged 98. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday 18th July at Elder Grange. Loving husband of the late Margaret. He will be greatly missed by his son Stewart, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Christina and Ali, great-grandchildren Rachael, Rosie and Shannon and great-great-grandson Keanan and by all who knew him. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday 29th July at The Abbey Church, Ballasalla followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band C/o The Secretary, 10 Farrants Park, Castletown or Rebecca House, Strang Road, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020
