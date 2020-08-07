|
CUBBON. Edwin Stewart. Mary and family would like to thank everyone who attended Edwin's funeral, who got the send off he deserved with full military honours. Thanks to Dr. Lynch from Village Walk Practice for his help and guidance. To Sheila Healey for organising The Burma Star and British Legion tribute. To Hector Duff and James Fenton for their readings. To SAAFA for their support over the last three years. The Rev. Mark Radcliffe for a wonderful service. Gordon Cringle and team. To Sandrina and her staff at the Creg-ny-Baa. To Tom Long for the beautiful flowers. A special thanks to Simon Court for organising Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band who performed magnificently in the church. And Ossie who played the Last Post perfectly. Dad would have been humbled by it all, but very proud. Rest in Peace Dad.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020