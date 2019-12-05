|
GILMORE. On Sunday 1st December 2019 peacefully, with his family by his side at Noble's Hospital, Edwyn "Eddie" of Cronk Drean, Douglas, (formerly of Onchan), loving husband of Lila, beloved father of Angus and father-in-law of Emma, a dearly loved grandpa of Lucy and Thomas, and a dear cousin of Mill, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and interment will take place at Douglas Lawn Cemetery at 2.00pm on Wednesday 11th December 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, 2019