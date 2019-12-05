|
GRIEVES. On Tuesday 26th November 2019 suddenly at her home Ballanard Road, Douglas, Dorothy Catherine beloved wife of the late Geoffrey, much loved mother of Karl and mother-in-law of Olga, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Thursday 12th December 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should sent to Rebecca House, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 5, 2019