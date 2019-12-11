|
MILLS. Eileen Ann, peacefully on Thursday 5th December at Beaconsfield Nursing Home. Beloved partner of Reg and much loved mother of Richard, she will be missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 10am on Tuesday 17th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 11, 2019