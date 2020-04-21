|
CUBBON. Eileen Elizabeth née Holmes of Castletown passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th April 2020 aged 88 years, at Abbotswood Nursing Home as a result of COVID-19. Dearest wife of the late Harry Cubbon. Loving mother of Ean, Peter, Stephen, and the late Linda. Much loved Grandmother of Marie, Mark, Adam, David, Christopher, Elizabeth, James, Katie, Kerry, Laura, and Sally. Dearest sister of Billy, the late Audrey and the late Rosemary. Caring mother in law to Chris, Della and the late Mary. Special thanks to all the staff at Abbotswood for their care and devotion at this difficult time. Private interment will be held at Malew Churchyard. A memorial service to celebrate Eileen's life will be announced at a later date. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co Ltd Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 or Station Road Port Erin Tel: 833602 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 21, 2020