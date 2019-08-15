|
Faragher, (nee Callow). On Saturday the 4th of May 2019 at Noble's Hospital. Eileen in her 91st year of Derby Square, Douglas. Dearest mother of Shirley and Peter, much loved nana of Barnaby and Jade, also dear great grandma of Calvin, Jasmine and Summer. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 17th of May at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019