More Obituaries for Eileen Kinrade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen (Leece) Kinrade

Eileen (Leece) Kinrade Obituary
KINRADE. Eileen (née Leece) sadly passed away at Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey on 15th April 2020 aged 69 years. Daughter of the late Cyril and Bessie Leece. A much loved sister of Doreen, Gordon and Jeannie. A dear Auntie to Stephen, Michelle, Cheryl, Sandra and Tracey. Due to current restrictions a private service will take place for immediate family only. If so desired, donations in memory of Eileen can be made to Parkinson's Society, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan, IM3 4AB. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 21, 2020
