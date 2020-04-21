|
|
KINRADE. Eileen (née Leece) sadly passed away at Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey on 15th April 2020 aged 69 years. Daughter of the late Cyril and Bessie Leece. A much loved sister of Doreen, Gordon and Jeannie. A dear Auntie to Stephen, Michelle, Cheryl, Sandra and Tracey. Due to current restrictions a private service will take place for immediate family only. If so desired, donations in memory of Eileen can be made to Parkinson's Society, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan, IM3 4AB. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 21, 2020