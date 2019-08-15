Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Stilgoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Mavis Stilgoe

Add a Memory
Eileen Mavis Stilgoe Obituary
Stilgoe. Peacefully on Sunday 7th July 2019 at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Douglas. Eileen Mavis aged 87 years formerly of Governors Hill Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Bob, loving mum to the late Barbara and mother in law to the late Gerald, treasured nan to Michael and Helen, dearest granny to Emily and Joel. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 12.15 in St Georges Church, Douglas, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Formal wear with a splash of colour. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to British Heart Foundation, Greater London House, Hampstead Road, London, NW1 7AW. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.