|
|
Stilgoe. Peacefully on Sunday 7th July 2019 at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Douglas. Eileen Mavis aged 87 years formerly of Governors Hill Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Bob, loving mum to the late Barbara and mother in law to the late Gerald, treasured nan to Michael and Helen, dearest granny to Emily and Joel. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 12.15 in St Georges Church, Douglas, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Formal wear with a splash of colour. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to British Heart Foundation, Greater London House, Hampstead Road, London, NW1 7AW. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019