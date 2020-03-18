|
|
REDGATE. On Sunday 22nd February 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Eileen Ruby aged 99 years of Southlands, formerly of Glashen Close, Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. She will be sadly missed. A committal service will take place at 10.45am on Friday 20th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium. A service of Thanksgiving for Eileen's life will be held at 2pm at The Abbey Church, Ballasalla. Donations if so desired may be made to The Abbey Church, c/o The Church Office, Malew Vicarage, Crossag Road, Ballasalla, IM9 3EF. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 18, 2020