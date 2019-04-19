Jones, Nee (Jackson) passed away on Thursday 11th April 2019 at Noble's Hospital Braddan. Elaine Cynthia aged 78 years of Close Quane Peel. Loving wife of the late Robert (Bob), mother of Andrew and Simon, mother in law to Barbara and Julie, grandmother of Matthew, Gareth, Beth and Bobby, great grandmother of Ellis, she will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. A private funeral service will take place on Thursday 25th April 2019. Flowers if so desired. The Jones family would like to thank the following, Cowleys Chemist Peel, Peel medical centre, the District nurses and Western home help for all the support over the past few years. The front and back of house staff at Noble's Hospital and in particular ward 9 for all their care and support over the past few weeks All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary