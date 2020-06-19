|
Quayle. (nee Corrin of Church Farm) peacefully on Tuesday 16 June 2020 at Lhergy Rise, Glenlough surrounded by her family, Elaine Evelyn in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late George, CP. Loving mother of Peter, John and the late Martyn, mother-in-law of Sheila and Gwen. Dearest Nannie of Richard, Janette, Stephanie, David, Rachel, Eleanor, Anna and James and great Nannie of her many great grand-children. Much loved sister of Cath, Eleanor and the late Dorothy and Barbara. Elaine will be sadly missed by all her extended family and many friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired may be sent to the IOM Agricultural Benevolent Trust, c/o Mr J C Fargher CP, Ballafreer House, Union Mills, IM4 4AT or Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. A service to celebrate the life of Elaine will be held at 1.30pm on Friday 26 June 2020 at Marown Parish Church. All enquiries please to Kissacks Funeral Directors, Crosby (Tel 480794).
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 19, 2020