Cannan. Elaine Gibson (Nee Quayle), aged 72 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Friday 31st July. Beloved mother of Dawn, Paul, Alison, Nigel and the late John and Neil. A very special mother in law to Elaine, and adored Nannie of 14 grandchildren, much loved sister. Now finally retired, she will be greatly missed by her family and many friends and colleagues. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 12th August at 1pm, at Maughold church, followed by burial in Maughold churchyard. Flowers are welcome, further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.uk
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 4, 2020