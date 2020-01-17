|
Quayle. Elaine Margaret aged 77 years, of Woodbourne Square, Douglas. Passed away suddenly at home on 7th January. Wife of the late Tommy, mother of John and David, Grandma to Emma, Tom, Oliver, Sam and Grace. The funeral service will take place at 12.30pm on Friday 24th January at Trinity Church, Douglas, followed by private burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be sent to Manx Anti Cancer. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020