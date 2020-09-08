|
|
|
PRINCE. The family of Mrs Elaine (Frec) Prince would like to thank the Ambulance crew Andy and Brian, all of the staff at A&E, Ward 6, and the Doctors and Nurses in ICU, for their care and attention, also to all those who sent flowers, cards, chocolate, offers of help, hugs, prayers and kind words, it was all so very much appreciated. Special thanks to Rev. Irene Cowell for the wonderful service, to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors for the funeral arrangements and to The Isle of Man Constabulary for all their assistance.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 8, 2020