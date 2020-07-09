|
Quayle, Elaine (Evelyn). Peter, Sheila, John, Gwen and families, wish to thank everyone for the kindness shown following their loss. To be lucky to have a fine day and a full church at Marown, ably conducted by Reverend Canon Janice Ward and Reverend Canon Malcolm Convery BSc was an amazing tribute to a special lady. Thanks to "old friend" Mr. Allan Wilcocks for his solo, with superb support at the service from Organist Mr Gareth Moore. Thank you to the Comis Hotel and staff for an ideal place for the gathering, to reflect, catch up with numerous people and share many happy memories of Elaine. Extended thanks to all who have donated to the IOM Agricultural Benevolent Trust or Hospice IOM, who gave amazing care. Thanks to Howard Kissack Funeral Directors for his unique support through a difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 9, 2020