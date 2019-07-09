Quirk. Suddenly at her home on 20th June 2019. Elaine, aged 55 years, a loving daughter, a much loved mum to Corey and Dakota, a loving sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all her family and friends. 'We all loved you so'. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:45am on Thursday 11th July at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Rebecca House'. To our beloved mum who will live on through us forever, for its you that sheltered us from this weather, for now we feel saddened and our hearts pain, we must live with the sunshine and the rain. For tomorrow is a new day and as the sun will surely shine our love for you will forever be in time - Corey and Dakota. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im Published in Isle of Man Today on July 9, 2019