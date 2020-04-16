Home

Eleanor (Nell) Dawson

Eleanor (Nell) Dawson Obituary
DAWSON. Eleanor (Nell) formerly Quaye, on Thursday 9th April, suddenly at Brookfield Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Hector, adored Mum of Christine and Susan, Mother in law of David, dearly loved Grandma to Sara and Danny and Ben and Jen and totally idolised Great Grandma Nell to Julia, Eben and Sam. Also, much loved sister to Anne and greatly loved Aunt. The funeral service will be immediate family only. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Brookfield Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 16, 2020
