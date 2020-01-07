Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Kneale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Kneale

Add a Memory
Eleanor Kneale Obituary
KNEALE, Eleanor. Peacefully, at Whitefield Lodge Nursing Home, Lennoxtown, on Wednesday, 28th December, 2019, Eleanor (former Doctor with the Blood Transfusion Service), daughter of Dannie and Eleanor Kneale, formerly of Ballaughton Villas, Braddan, Isle of Man. Funeral service to take place at Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill, on Thursday, 9th January, 2020, arriving at 2.30 p.m. No flowers, please. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of R.N.L.I.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -