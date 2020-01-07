|
|
KNEALE, Eleanor. Peacefully, at Whitefield Lodge Nursing Home, Lennoxtown, on Wednesday, 28th December, 2019, Eleanor (former Doctor with the Blood Transfusion Service), daughter of Dannie and Eleanor Kneale, formerly of Ballaughton Villas, Braddan, Isle of Man. Funeral service to take place at Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill, on Thursday, 9th January, 2020, arriving at 2.30 p.m. No flowers, please. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of R.N.L.I.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020