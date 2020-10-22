|
|
THOMAS. (née Brown) On Monday 19th October 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Elise aged 92 years of Salisbury Street Nursing Home, formerly of Anagh Coar in Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm, loving mum of Anne, dearly loved nan of Andrew and Craig, great grandmother of Evie, Grace, Ethan, Jack and Brogan, much loved sister of Carol and the late Joe. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10.45am on Wednesday 28th October at Douglas Borough Cemetery chapel followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to the Salisbury Street Residents Comfort Fund, c/o The Manager, Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Salisbury Street, Douglas, IM2 3HS. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2020